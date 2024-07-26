Network Planning Group evaluates 5 infra projects

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Network Planning Group (NPG), set up under the PM GatiShakti initiative, has evaluated five infrastructure projects from road and rail, the commerce and industry ministry said.

These projects were assessed for their alignment with the principles of integrated planning outlined in the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP).

The rail projects which were assessed include the Varanasi-Deen Dayal Upadhyay section 3rd & 4th Line, Kharsia Naya Raipur Parmalkasa Double Line, and Shangshak-Tengnoupal Road on NH-102A in Manipur.

***** Museum of Solutions featured in TIME's annual list of world's greatest places * Children-focused Museum of Solutions on Friday said it has been featured in TIME's annual list of the world's greatest places for the year.

The facility in Mumbai aims to nurture young minds and empower them to become the problem solvers of tomorrow, according to a statement. PTI RR AA TRB