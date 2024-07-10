Network Planning Group evaluates 5 infrastructure projects

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The Network Planning Group (NPG) set up under the PM GatiShakti initiative has evaluated five infrastructure projects from road, rail, and urban transit segments, the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday.

These projects were assessed for their alignment with the principles of integrated planning outlined in the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP).

The rail projects which was assessed include the Balaram 'Tentuloi New Railway Line (MCRL Phase II) in Odisha; Budhapank' Luburi New Railway Line (MCRL Outer Corridor) in Odisha and Lucknow Metro Rail Project Phase I-B East-West Corridor (Charbagh to Vasant Kunj) in Uttar Pradesh.

**** IIM Nagpur, WCL ink pact to train executives * Indian Institute of Management Nagpur on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with public sector enterprise Western Coalfields (WCL), a Miniratna company and a subsidiary of Coal India, to train WCL executives.

Under this Memorandum of Understanding, IIM Nagpur will provide a comprehensive training programme to the middle and senior-level management executives of WCL at its campus, focusing on leadership development, strategic management, and industry-specific skills, IIM Nagpur said in a statement.

"This training programme by IIM Nagpur faculty will play a pivotal role in further honing the skills of our executives," WCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Jai Prakash Dwivedi said. PTI SM RR SGC SHW