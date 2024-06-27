Network Planning Group evaluates eight infra projects

New Delhi, June 27 (PTI) The Network Planning Group (NPG) met on June 21 and evaluated eight infrastructure projects from railways and National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), an official statement said on Thursday.

The railways project, from Manmad to Jalgaon, involved an estimated investment of Rs 2,594 crore. The other project (from Bhusawal to Burhanpur) involve investments of Rs 3,285 crore.

Both projects are part of the Energy Mineral Cement Corridor (EMCC) programme, the commerce and industry ministry said.

It added that the four projects from NICDC pertains to development of integrated manufacturing clusters in Agra and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Hisar in Haryana and Gaya in Bihar with an estimated investment of Rs 8,175 crore.

***** Over 75 industry leaders attend CARING-2024 workshop on Coal gasification New Delhi, June 27 (PTI) The importance of coal gasification technology in achieving India's energy goals and enhancing energy security was emphasised at the two-day workshop, CARING 2024, organised at the CSIR-CIMFR Digwadih Campus.

Over 75 participants from various organisations such as Coal India Limited (CIL), Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) Angul, Hindalco Industries, Thermax, and others from across Indi, have attended the workshop, an official statement said on Thursday.

Speaking at a workshop, Anandji Prasad, Project Advisor, coal ministry emphasised the Centre's focus on gasification and creating the ecosystem for realising the target of 100 million tonnes (MT) of coal gasification by 2030. PTI RR SID DR