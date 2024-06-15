Network Planning Group evaluates three infra projects

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The Network Planning Group (NPG) met on June 12 and evaluated three infrastructure projects from roads, railways and urban affairs ministries, the commerce and industry ministry said on Saturday.

The projects were evaluated for their conformity to the principles of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP), it said.

The three projects are the National Highway project in Jammu & Kashmir, Gudur-Renigunta third rail line in Andhra Pradesh, and Pune Metro line extension in Maharashtra.

"These projects are expected to play pivotal roles for nation-building, integrating various modes of transport, and providing substantial socio-economic benefits and ease of living, thereby contributing to the overall development of the regions," it said. PTI RR HVA