Network Planning Group under PM GatiShakti evaluates 5 infra projects

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM GatiShakti initiative has evaluated five infrastructure projects, including road and civil aviation projects, an official statement said on Friday.

The projects were evaluated for their alignment with the principles of integrated planning outlined in the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP), it said.

The five projects included Vrindavan Bypass in Uttar Pradesh, Sandalpur-Badi Road in Madhya Pradesh and Junnar-Taleghar Road in Maharashtra. PTI RR SHW