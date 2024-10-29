Network Planning Group under PM GatiShakti evaluates 7 infra projects

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM GatiShakti initiative has evaluated seven infrastructure projects, including road and rail projects, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The projects were evaluated for their alignment with the principles of integrated planning outlined in the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP), it said.

The meeting was held on October 24.

The seven projects included Jharsuguda to Sason 3rd and 4th lines Rail Line, Odisha; Tirupati-Katpadi Double Line, Andhra; Pradesh and Tamil Nadu; Prayagraj-Jaunpur-Azamgarh-Dohrighat-Gorakhpur Road, Uttar Pradesh; and Ghazipur-Syed Raja Road Section, Uttar Pradesh. PTI RR MR