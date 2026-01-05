Network18 and CNN renew partnership for next 10 years till 2035

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Omni-channel media company Network18 has renewed its partnership with CNN International for its flagship English news channel, CNN-News18, for the next 10 years.

With this, it has extended the brand and content licensing agreement for another decade till December 31, 2035, according to a joint statement.

The partnership between Network18 and CNN International was first forged in 2005, then renewed in 2015, and now extended till 2035.

"The third decade of the relationship comes with even deeper bonds that encompass a strategic digital presence covering the world market. CNN-News18 will extend its digital footprint — including on YouTube and Connected TV (CTV) — to international markets, enabling the brand to reach global audiences across media platforms," it said.

CNN International, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, will continue to bring its global news leadership and editorial excellence to the collaboration, it added.

"The TV news partnership that has flourished for two decades will now open doors to new avenues of growth, including an expanded presence on digital and connected TV," said Rahul Joshi, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Network18 Group.

Phil Nelson, Executive Vice President, CNN International Commercial, said, "We are delighted to extend our long-term partnership with Network18 for the continuation of the licensing of the CNN brand and the expansion of one of our largest and most prominent affiliates worldwide." Network18, which runs 20 TV channels in more than 12 languages and seven digital news platforms in 13 languages, plans to further invest in CNN-News18's digital, technological and editorial capabilities, the statement said. PTI KRH HVA