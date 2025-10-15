Network18 posts profit at Rs 41.2 crore in Q2, revenue at Rs 497.8 crore

New Delhi: Network18 Media & Investments Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.25 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 152.31 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Network18 Media, a subsidiary of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led group Reliance Industries Ltd through Independent Media Trust holding.

Its consolidated revenue from operation was at Rs 497.81 crore in the September quarter. This was at Rs 1,825.18 crore in the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal.

According to the company, the consolidated results for the second quarter are not comparable with the year-ago period due to the merger of its subsidiary Viacom18 with Star India.

"Indiacast Media Distribution and Studio 18 Media (Formerly Viacom 18 Media) ceased to be subsidiary of the Company on 14th November, 2024 and 30th December, 2024, respectively. Accordingly, the figures for the corresponding previous periods are not comparable," it said.

Moreover, Eenadu Television ceased to be an associate of the company from July 7, 2025 as Network18 assigned the voting rights on the 24.5 per cent equity holding in the company to the promoter of Eenadu Television.

Network18 continues to hold the economic interest in these 24.5 per cent equity shares.

"Accordingly, investment in Eenadu Television has been fair valued and income of Rs 150.6 crore being excess of fair value of holding in ETPL over carrying value has been disclosed as an exceptional item in the results," it said.

On a standalone basis, Network18's revenue from operations was at Rs 477.18 crore in the quarter under review, up 7.16 per cent year-on-year.

The company has also narrowed down its loss on standalone basis to Rs 70.12 crore as against a loss of Rs 74.45 crore in the year-ago quarter.

"Operating revenue during the second quarter increased 7 per cent YoY despite the continued softness in advertising environment, as inventory demand for the TV news industry declined by 7 per cent YoY. However, the company benefitted from growth in pricing yields on the back of its strong operating position across markets," according to an earnings statement from the company.

In the latest September quarter, Network18 continues to be the largest TV news network in the country with an increase of 220 bps in its viewership, the earnings statement said. This was primarily driven by growth in regional markets "Network18 maintains leadership in key TV markets of Hindi, English, Marathi and strong positions in Bengali and Kannada markets," it said.

Network18's portfolio of 20 channels (including 14 regional channels) continues to be the largest TV news network in India, both in terms of reach and viewership.

It has started 'Moneycontrol's fintech' and 'Creator18' which according to Network18 are new levers of growth, diversifying away from pure-play advertising business.

In a separate filing, Network 18 informed its board in a meeting held on Wednesday approved the acquisition of equity shares, preference shares and debentures of IBN Lokmat News Private Limited (IBN) held by Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd, Joint Venture Partner, for aggregate consideration of Rs 25 crore.

"Post this acquisition, IBN shall become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Financial effect of the above will be given upon completion of the acquisition," it said.

Commenting on the results, Chairman Adil Zainulbhai said the acquisition of balance stake in News18 Lokmat further strengthens market-leading portfolio of national and regional news channels.

"Our multi-lingual bouquet of TV and digital platforms continue to strengthen their positions across markets, putting us in a strong position to benefit from the upside potential of the initiatives recently undertaken by the government to boost consumer demand," he said.

Network18 Media & Investments owns over 20 news channels across 16 languages, including CNBC TV18, CNN-News18 and online platforms, such as moneycontrol, Firstpost, etc.

Shares of Network18 Media & Investments on Wednesday settled at Rs 51.61 on BSE, up 1.79 per cent from previous close.