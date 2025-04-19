Network18 Media posts Q4 net loss of Rs 29.09 cr, revenue at Rs 561.32 cr

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Network18 Media & Investments Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 29.09 crore in the March quarter, while its revenue from operations stood at Rs 561.32 crore.

It reported a loss of Rs 195.68 crore and revenue from operations was at Rs 2,792.45 crore in the corresponding March quarter a year ago, according to a late night regulatory filing by Network18 Media on Friday.

Its results are not comparable with the year-ago period due to the merger of its subsidiary Viacom18 with Star India.

"The group has recognised loss of Rs 1,435.79 crore, upon derecognition of net assets including goodwill, carrying value of non-controlling interest in those subsidiaries and recognition of investment retained in Viacom18 at fair value and sale consideration of the investment in lndiacast, which has been disclosed as exceptional items in the results.

"Accordingly, the figures for the corresponding previous periods are not comparable," the company said.

While on a standalone basis Network18 Media & Investments' revenue from operation in the January-March quarter of FY'25 was at Rs 521.76 crore. It was at Rs 535 crore a year ago.

However, on a standalone basis its net loss was at Rs 69.48 in the March quarter. It was at Rs 31.28 crore a year ago.

"Revenue for the quarter declined marginally YoY on a high base on account of election-led advertising last year. Overall advertising environment remained subdued as advertising inventory consumption for the TV News industry declined by 15 per cent YoY, putting pressure on TV revenue growth," said Network18 Media in its earnings statement.

Digital segment continued to see growth in advertising revenue, though on a lower base, it added.

"Despite a weak ad environment, our News business showed impressive resilience on the back of its leadership position. Operating expense grew 3 per cent YoY during the quarter, leading to a lower EBITDA," it said.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025 its consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 6,887.92 crore.

On a standalone basis, Network18 Media & Investments' revenue from operations in FY'25 was at Rs 1,896.21 crore. This was at Rs 1,817.73 crore a year ago.

"For the full year FY25, revenue grew by 4.3 per cent to Rs 1,896 crores, despite a 15 per cent decline in advertising inventory consumption for the TV News industry. This was led by growth in ad pricing, which the network has been able to drive on the back of strong viewership shares across multiple markets," it said.

EBITDA for the year improved marginally as operating costs grew only 3.5 per cent, it added.

"We are really happy to end the fiscal on a strong note as the largest news network in the country on all fronts – viewership share, audience reach and language footprint. To be present across multiple linguistically diverse markets and have leadership in several of them is a testament to the strong consumer connect we have built with consumers over the years.

"As we enter into the next year, I am positive about the long-term growth of the company despite the macro-economic headwinds that the world faces in the short-term," Chairman Adil Zainulbhai said.

Network18 Media & Investments owns over 20 news channels across 16 languages, including CNBC TV18, CNN-News18 and four online platforms, such as moneycontrol, Firstpost, etc. PTI KRH DRR