Neuberg Diagnostics launches Centre of Excellence for Integrated Diagnostics in Chennai

Chennai, Jul 19 (PTI) Diagnostics chain Neuberg Diagnostics has launched its Centre of Excellence for Integrated Diagnostics here, offering a range of services under one roof, a top official said on Friday.

Chairman and Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics GSK Velu said the facility is the 11th integrated diagnostic centre and they have plans to expand across Tamil Nadu in two years.

The facility on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), inaugurated by Madras ENT Research Foundation Pvt Ltd Director Indira Kameshwaran, is equipped with a host of features including Advanced Imaging, Advanced Foetal Medicine, Cardiology Services and Pathology Testing Services among others.

"The launch of our Centre of Excellence for Integrated Diagnostics represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing state-of-the-art diagnostic services. By integrating CT, MRI, biochemistry, pathology and genomics, we are setting a new benchmark in diagnostic accuracy and patient care," Velu said.

The centre houses all diagnostic facilities under one roof, serving both wellness and illness segments with designated areas, he said.

"As part of our expansion, we have 10 integrated centres in West Bengal and Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and this will be our 11th integrated diagnostic centre. Neuberg plans to expand its integrated diagnostics centre presence across Tamil Nadu in the next two years," Velu added.

The Foetal Medicine Centre was inaugurated by Madras ENT Research Foundation Managing Director Dr Mohan Kameshwaran.

"I am honoured to witness the launch of the Integrated Diagnostics Centre -- an innovative milestone in healthcare. This centre exemplifies our commitment to pioneering advancements that integrate technology and compassionate care, ensuring enhanced diagnostic accuracy," Kameshwaran said. PTI VIJ ANE