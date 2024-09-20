Neuberg Diagnostics launches personalised genomics platform Geniee

Chennai, Sep 20 (PTI) Neuberg Diagnostics, a leader in cutting-edge healthcare diagnostics, on Friday announced the launch of personalised genomics platform 'Geniee', aimed at providing genetic testing and tailored medicine to users.

This mobile platform provides insights into how genes influence the body's response to medications, dietary preferences, exercise routines, and nutritional needs.

It allows the users to take control of their health by offering comprehensive genetic insights into critical aspects of well-being, Neuberg Diagnostics said in a statement on Friday.

"At Neuberg, we believe that personalised medicine is the future of healthcare. The launch of Geniee is a testament to our commitment to driving this future forward. Geniee is not just about testing -- it is about giving individuals the power to take control of their health by offering them valuable insights," Neuberg Diagnostics Chairman and Managing Director GSK Velu said.

Tamil film icon Kamal Haasan formally unveiled the Geniee brand at an event here recently.

"We are thrilled to have Kamal Haasan with us today to unveil this milestone, as we aim to push the boundaries of medical science and deliver better healthcare outcomes for all," Velu added.

With Geniee mobile application, individuals can optimise their diet plan, identify nutrient deficiencies, and enhance fitness plans for a healthy body.