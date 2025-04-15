Neuberg Diagnostics, Magnum Imaging come together to set up Neuberg Magnum

Chennai, Apr 15 (PTI) Diagnostics healthcare chain Neuberg Diagnostics has established a state-of-the-art integrated facility in Tiruchirappalli in association with Magnum Imaging and Diagnostics, a top official said on Tuesday.

The partnership brings together Neuberg's global expertise in pathology and molecular diagnostics with Magnum Imaging and Diagnostics' excellence in advanced radiology and imaging.

The launch of Neuberg Magnum, a cutting-edge integrated diagnostics and imaging centre in Tiruchirappalli marks a new era in comprehensive and personalised healthcare for the region, a company statement said on Tuesday.

Tiruchirappalli City Municipal Corporation Mayor M U Anbalaagan virtually inaugurated the Centre along with 14 satellite centres that have been established across the district. A special Women Health Card for women workers of the Tiruchirappalli City Corporation was also launched commemorating the launch.

"With Neuberg Magnum, we are advancing the future of diagnostics. We are proud to bring world-class services to Tiruchirapalli through this state-of-the-art facility. The Centre aims to redefine early detection, disease monitoring and wellness screening for all age groups, backed by AI-enabled technology, genomics, metabolomics, and oncopathology expertise," Neuberg Diagnostics Chairman and Managing Director GSK Velu said.

Neuberg Magnum brings together the best of diagnostic and imaging services under 'one roof' offering advanced pathology, radiology, genomics and wellness testing to the people of Tiruchirappalli and neighbouring regions, he said.

"With this launch, the joint venture will strengthen its footprint across the state with nearly 15 integrated diagnostic centres, 25 labs and over 150 collection centres providing better accessibility, faster results and world-class service," he added. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH