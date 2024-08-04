Neuberg Diagnostics sets up state-of-the-art Regional Reference Lab in Puducherry

Chennai, Aug 4 (PTI) Diagnostics chain Neuberg has unveiled its Regional Reference Laboratory and Integrated Diagnostic Centre in neighbouring Puducherry.

The facility equipped with latest diagnostic technologies including radiology, pathology and wellness services was inaugurated by Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy.

"Today marks a significant step forward in our commitment to provide high-quality, accessible diagnostic services. The Regional Reference Laboratory and Integrated Diagnostic Centre in Puducherry represents our dedication to advancing healthcare standards and supporting the local community with cutting-edge technology and expertise," said GSK Velu, the Chairman and Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics.

"We are excited to offer a comprehensive range of diagnostic services that will enhance patient care and contribute to better health outcomes," he said in a statement on Sunday.

The company currently has 11 integrated centres in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Raipur and Chattisgarh. It plans to expand its integrated diagnostic centre presence across Tamil Nadu over the next two years.