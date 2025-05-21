Neuberg, Star Imaging in joint venture to expand integrated diagnostics across Maharashtra

Chennai, May 21 (PTI) Neuberg Diagnostics, a leading diagnostic service provider, formed a joint venture with Maharashtra-based Star Imaging, a leader in advanced medical imaging, to expand integrated diagnostic centres across the state, a top official said on Wednesday.

In a press release, the Chennai-headquartered Neuberg Diagnostics noted that radiology and pathology have traditionally operated in silos. By bringing together multiple diagnostic modalities—radiology, pathology, wellness, and genomics—under one roof, integrated diagnostics improves accuracy and speeds up diagnosis.

The partnership between Neuberg Diagnostics and Star Imaging addresses this gap by offering a unified, patient-centric approach to diagnostics, the release added.

“At Neuberg Diagnostics, our mission has always been to make world-class diagnostic services accessible and affordable, regardless of geography. This joint venture with Star Imaging is a strategic step toward achieving that goal in Maharashtra,” said GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics.

“By combining our strengths in pathology, radiology, wellness, and genomics, we are building one of the most comprehensive and technologically advanced diagnostic networks in the state. This partnership allows us to offer deeper diagnostic insights to clinicians and deliver better outcomes for patients,” he added.

Speaking on the expansion in Maharashtra, Velu said, “This collaboration lays a strong foundation for long-term investment, infrastructure development, and the democratisation of high-quality healthcare diagnostics.” As part of the expansion plan, Neuberg aims to launch new integrated diagnostic centres in Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, and other key cities in Maharashtra over the next two years.

“Our goal is to provide patients and clinicians with fast, accurate, and integrated diagnostic insights that enable early detection, precise treatment decisions, and improved health outcomes,” said Star Imaging Director Ashish Atre.

“We are excited about the opportunity to scale this model across Maharashtra and bring advanced diagnostics closer to those who need it most,” he added. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ADB