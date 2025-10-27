Neulife raises USD 1 mn in seed funding round

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Nutrition brand Neulife on Monday said it has raised USD 1 million (over Rs 8 crore) in its maiden seed funding round, co-led by Subhkam Ventures and Singularity Ventures.

The round also witnessed participation from Sunicon Ventures, Cosma Ventures, and select HNIs, the Mumbai-based firm said in a statement.

It is also planning to raise an additional USD 3 million by 2026-end.

The fresh fund will be directed towards multiple strategic areas, including product innovation, enhancing research and clinical trials, expansion of Neulife's protein products portfolio, and enabling the brand's global growth and expansion, it added.

"The latest seed funding round serves as a key milestone in accelerating Neulife's journey in the premium proteins space, validating our potential and mission, and fuelling our growth," Neulife Founder & CEO Samit Gupta said.

Subhkam Ventures Partner Rishabh Kathotia said, "We believe that Neulife is addressing critical gaps in India's performance nutrition market with its differentiated, science-first approach." Similarly, Singularity Ventures Partner Yash Kela said Neulife's patented technology and focus on protein efficiency position them uniquely to become a category leader in India and beyond.

"By blending science and innovation with their domain expertise and advanced research capabilities, Neulife is poised to become India's most trusted performance nutrition brand," Kela added.

Founded in 2014, Neulife said it has established a dedicated in-house R&D unit and has filed five patents (two granted and three pending as of present). It has set a target of capturing 15 per cent market share in the premiumised proteins market by 2028. PTI RKL SHW