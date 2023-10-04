Neuro42 appoints GVK’s Krishna Bhupal to its Board of Directors

Hyderabad, Oct 4 (PTI) Medical technology company Neuro42 on Wednesday announced it has appointed its lead investor Krishna Bhupal to its Board of Directors.

“We are excited to have Krishna Bhupal join the Neuro42 team. Krishna’s vast experience as a deep technology investor and being a business leader will enable us to navigate the ever-changing global landscape,” Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Neuro42 Abhita Batra said in a statement.

Krishna Bhupal said, “I am delighted to continue to be a part of Neuro42’s journey to develop and market pioneering MR technologies for neurosurgical intervention which will change the economics of accessibility, availability and accessibility of healthcare.” Krishna Bhupal has demonstrated a track record of delivering significant shareholder value and his current involvements are in the key industries -- energy, TAJGVK hospitality, health and real estate, it said.

Neuro42 Inc is a medical technology company focused on diagnostic imaging and image-guided surgical interventions of the brain, it added.