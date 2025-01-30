New Delhi World Book Fair 2025 to celebrate 'Republic@75' with global participation, starting Feb 1

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The New Delhi World Book Fair 2025, set to begin on February 1 with the theme "Republic@75", will celebrate passion for the written word with 50 countries participating from around the world, the National Book Trust (NBT) announced on Thursday.

To be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, the fair will feature over 2,000 publishers and exhibitors, along with more than 1,000 speakers from diverse nationalities and languages.

Authors and speakers from countries, including France, Qatar, Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Columbia, are set to participate in NDWBF 2025, which has designated Russia as the focus nation.

According to NBT director Yuvraj Malik, the flagship event aims to serve as a platform that unites the nation’s cultural heritage with its aspirations for the future.

"NDWBF 2025 will not only host and celebrate ideas, authors and discussions from across the country, but also from all over the globe. The event stands as a crucible where the essence of a 75-year-old republic converges with the aspirations of a nation set to command global admiration," Malik told reporters here.

Eminent Russian author Alexéi Varlámov, who also attended the press conference, mentioned that over 1,500 books will be showcased by Russian publishing houses at the fair, offering an authentic representation of Russian history, culture, and literature.

The 'International Events Corner' will witness book releases, panel discussions, reading sessions, film screenings and workshops featuring authors, speakers and literary associations from the participating countries.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, food critic Pushpesh Pant, senior politician Shashi Tharoor, Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, poet Kumar Vishwas, and filmmaker Prakash Jha are among the prominent speakers from diverse fields such as literature, governance, technology, art, and cinema, participating in the fair.

Also, several literature festivals, including 'Brahmaputra Literature Festival', 'Prabhat Prakashan', 'Bharat Literature Festival', 'Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival', 'Penguin Dialogues' and the 'Great Indian Book Tour', will be held parallelly as part of the fair.

Among the new additions at this year’s NDWBF are a dedicated authors' lounge for authors to engage and the 'Children’s Corner', which will offer a wide range of storytelling, literary, art, craft, and dance sessions for young visitors.

The event, which will come to a close on February 9, will have free entry for students in school uniform and senior citizens.