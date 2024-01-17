New Encore-Alcom plant for aluminium doors, windows to start operations in Gujarat by March

Hyderabad, Jan 17 (PTI) Encore-Alcom, a city-based aluminum doors and windows manufacturer on Wednesday announced that it is setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit at an investment of Rs 60 crore at Surat in Gujarat.

Advertisment

A press release from the company said spread over 1.8 lakh square feet, the new plant, which will be the country’s first manufacturing unit with an auto robotic facility for aluminum doors and windows, will have a manufacturing capacity of 30,000 square feet per day using German technology.

“Our new plant will also be the largest such facility in the country in terms of area. It will be ready by March this year. The new plant will create employment opportunities for 180 people,” said Siva Koti Reddy, Founder and Chairman and Managing Director, Encore-Alcom.

Reddy further said the existing plant in Surat has a manufacturing capacity of 10,000 sq. ft. per day.

The company is setting up a 27,000-square-feet fabrication unit at Mokila near here which is scheduled to start operations by March this year, he added. PTI GDK ROH