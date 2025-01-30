New era has begun for Vizag Steel Plant, says Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy

Visakhapatnam, Jan 30 (PTI) Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday assured full support to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) or Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) here, noting that a new era has begun for the industry.

Kumaraswamy visited the steel plant in his first visit following the extension of Rs 11,440 crore revival package and engaged with employees and officials, accompanied by Minister of State (MoS) for Steel B Srinivasa Raju and others.

"Visited the plant, engaged with employees & officials, and assured full support for its revival. With a target of 7.3 million tonnes of annual production, this move strengthens India's steel sector and aligns with the PM's goal of 300 MTPA steel production by 2030," he said in a post on 'X'.

According to the Union Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is paving the way for a self-reliant and stronger domestic steel industry, ensuring growth and prosperity for Andhra Pradesh and the nation.

In line with the PM's vision, he said the revival package was announced for the steel plant, explaining the significance of this financial impetus to VSP's employees and officials.

"The Central government's decision aligns with the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh and reinforces the slogan Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku (Vizag Steel is the right of Andhra Pradesh). Together, we will work towards this shared goal," he said.

Further, Kumaraswamy observed that the steel plant's operations were fine until 2013-14 but started facing losses only after it decided to inflate production, adding that VSP currently has a debt of Rs 35,000 crore.

