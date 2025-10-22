New industrial area to come up in Bhilwara's Dhuwala village: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Oct 22 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has approved the establishment of a new industrial area in Dhuwala village of Bhilwara district to boost local investment and job creation, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has approved the allocation of 82.60 hectares of land in Mandal tehsil's Dhuwala village to the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) for setting up the industrial zone, it added.

The land has been allotted under Rule 11A of the Rajasthan Industrial Area Allotment Rules, 1959, with the condition that only non-polluting industrial units will be established there.

According to the statement, the move aims to accelerate industrial and energy development across the state while creating local employment opportunities and encouraging private investment.

The government said the new facility will further strengthen Bhilwara's position as an emerging industrial hub in Rajasthan.