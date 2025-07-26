New industrial policy to be finalised by Nov: Punjab Industries Minister

Ludhiana, Jul 26, (PTI) The new industrial policy of Punjab will be finalised by November this year, state Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora said here on Saturday.

In continuation of the state government's initiative of gathering suggestions from industry experts for the industrial policy and improving ease of doing business, Arora announced the formation of six more sectoral committees.

Industrialist Rajesh Kharbanda will chair the sports and leather goods committee, Ashwani Kumar will chair the machine and hand tools committee, and Ashok Arora will lead the food processing and dairy panel.

Gurjinder Singh will be the chairman of the tourism and hospitality committee, AS Mittal will head the heavy machinery committee, and Naresh Tiwari will lead the furniture and ply industry panel.

These committees include members from diverse industrial sectors and will serve as think tanks to recommend sector-specific policy measures, Arora said.

The core task for each of the committees will be to provide the government with a structured set of inputs for a customised industrial framework for their specific sector, keeping in mind Punjab's unique industrial ecosystem, along with structural and fiscal context, he added.

For this, the committees should examine policies and frameworks of all other relevant states in the country and thus, develop a best-in-class policy framework for Punjab, he noted.

The committees will submit these recommendations in writing by October 1, he stated.

Each committee will have a chairman and some members from the industry.

However, more members may be added at the discretion of the government.

Members will be diverse in size, scale, and geography to ensure all views are tabled during discussions, said the minister.