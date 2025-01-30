New initiatives being taken to promote investment: Nayab Saini

Faridabad, Jan 30 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Thursday said new initiatives are being taken to promote investment for the economic progress of the state.

Policies will be simplified on the basis of suggestions received in the pre-budget consultation meetings, the chief minister said.

Saini held pre-budget consultations with stakeholders related to the manufacturing sector here ahead of the upcoming state budget.

In the meeting, representatives of various organizations related to the manufacturing sector put forward their suggestions for the upcoming state budget.

State Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel, Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies Rajesh Nagar, were present among others.

Saini listened to the suggestions of the representatives who arrived in the pre-budget consultation meeting and also assured to consider the necessary issues in the upcoming budget.

He said in the budget, meaningful efforts will be made to meet the current needs as well as long-term goals.

"The upcoming budget is a reflection of our collective ambitions and priorities. For the preparations of the budget, it is necessary that we communicate with all sections of society so that necessary positive efforts can be made to fulfill the needs and dreams of every citizen of Haryana," he said.

The Chief Minister said in the last few years, Haryana has made remarkable progress in various fields, including agriculture, industry, education, infrastructure and technology.

Giving priority to constructive suggestions for strengthening rural economy, promoting industrial investment, empowering youth through skill development and social welfare, proper representation will be given in the upcoming budget, he said.

He also assured to sympathetically consider the suggestions put forward by the representatives regarding food processing, improving public transport, promoting facilities in industrial areas, promoting small industries, skill development, promoting MSMEs, ease of doing business and necessary reforms in industrial policy.

Meanwhile, at another event, Saini said that the upcoming state budget will prioritize the welfare of the people, ensuring full representation for all sections of society, including farmers, youth, women, and traders.

Saini was speaking after presiding over a meeting with industrialists and representatives from the textile industry in Panipat on Thursday.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines, Saini hit out at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of insulting the people of Haryana and asserted that the people of Delhi will not be "misled" by him again.

The BJP leaders have hit out at Kejriwal in connection with his "poison in Yamuna" remark made recently.

He also said the people of Delhi will not give another chance to Kejriwal's party in the February 5 polls "as he failed to meet their expectations".

Saini reiterated that the Centre had allocated Rs 8,500 crore to the AAP government in Delhi for setting up Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), but neither the STPs were established nor could the funds be accounted for.

He alleged that clean drinking water is not available in households, and even the ponds remain neglected. There is a severe lack of water distribution. Instead of addressing these issues, Arvind Kejriwal is focusing more on rhetoric, the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, Saini said that the state government has formulated a policy to make the textile sector self-reliant. Continuous efforts are being made to promote small industries, he said.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the Central and Haryana governments are working towards promoting self-employment.

The government's objective is to ensure a significant contribution from the industrial sector in the nation's development, he said. PTI CORR SUN MR MR