New King Charles III coins feature British animals, plants

London: A new set of coin designs to be issued in the name of Britain’s King Charles III will reflect the monarch’s passion for conservation and the natural world, featuring some of his beloved animals and plants.

The UK’s Royal Mint unveiled the designs on Thursday to mark the final chapter of Charles’ transition onto British coinage with eight new coin designs to replace the current shield formation introduced during the reign of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2008. The new design of the UK’s coins, officially known as definitives, is inspired by flora and fauna found across Britain.

“This is a rare and historic moment as the complete set of UK coins changes to celebrate a new monarch on the throne,” said Anne Jessopp, Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Mint.

“The striking designs have been seen by His Majesty and reflect his commitment to conservation and the natural world, as well as celebrating British craftsmanship,” she said.

The Royal Mint, which has struck Britain’s coins for 1,100 years, said the latest collection will take its place amongst the designs of UK monarchs ranging from Alfred the Great to Elizabeth II.

“A unique pattern of interlocking C’s adorns each of the new designs. This unifying feature gives a nod to history through the cypher of Charles II while celebrating King Charles III’s commitment to conservation,” added Jessopp.

The denomination of the coins is spread across 1 pence to GBP 2, with the edge inscription of the new GBP 2 coin chosen by King Charles to read ‘IN SERVITIO OMNIUM’, Latin for ‘In the service of all’.

It was taken from the 74-year-old monarch’s inaugural speech on September 9 last year when he was proclaimed King.

“It is a privilege to work on the official coins of the nation and to ensure we reflect the King and Britain through our designs. Flora and fauna have deep roots in the history of UK coinage, but this is the first time that all eight coins have celebrated nature and wildlife,” said Gordon Summers, Chief Engraver at the Royal Mint.

“It takes a great deal of skill to create art on a canvas as small as a 1p or GBP 1 coin. The Royal Mint has honed our expertise over 1,100 years, and we can’t wait to see the new coins in the hands of the nation,” he said.

The coins will enter circulation by the end of the year, with the tail side of every coin featuring flora and fauna, including Hazel Dormouse, Red Squirrel, Oak Tree Leaf, Capercaillie, Puffin, Atlantic Salmon, Bees and the national flowers of all parts of the UK – rose for England, daffodil for Wales, thistle for Scotland and shamrock for Northern Ireland.

All UK coins bearing the effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II will remain legal tender and in active circulation. Historically, it has been commonplace for coins featuring the effigies of different monarchs to co-circulate in the UK and ensure a smooth transition, with minimal environmental impact and cost.