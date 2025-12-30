New Kota-Bundi airport to be made operational by 2027: LS Speaker Om Birla

Kota (Rajasthan) Dec 30 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla on Tuesday said that Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport will be operational by 2027.

Also, a pilot training institute is proposed to be set up at the existing airport in Kota, Birla told reporters here.

Birla said that the concerned departments have assured him the flights will commence from the new proposed airport by 2027. For this, they have started discussions with aviation services companies and initially received a positive response, Birla said.

For the construction of a new airport, the procedures for the two tenders have been completed, with a work order issued for one of the two, sanctioned at Rs 10,507 crores, he said.

Birla announced that Kota will be made slum-free by 2026, and people sleeping on the streets and footpaths will be provided with rental housing. He also said efforts are underway to make Kota drug-free in 2026.

With sufficient availability of water, the Hadouti region is set to be a water-based industry hub in the time to come, as the Kota division has access to water from the Chambal, Parvati, Kalisindh, and Parvan rivers.

Along with this, agro-based industries will also be established.

With the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway reducing the distance between the two major cities, fruit and vegetable farmers in Hadoti will find a new market, he said.

Birla termed a milestone achievement the first inter-state translocation of Tigress PN-224 from Pench Tiger Reserve, Seoni (Madhya Pradesh) to Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Bundi under the Inter-State Tiger Reintroduction Programme earlier last week and noted a helicopter was stationed for 9 to 12 days to transport the tigress.