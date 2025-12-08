New law essential to restructure ISI as body corporate: Rao Inderjit Singh in Parl

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Comprehensive new legislation is essential to restructure the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) as a body corporate with statutory authorities and clear accountability mechanisms, Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh said in Parliament on Monday.

The ISI was declared an institution of national importance through the ISI Act, 1959, yet uniquely among over 160 Institutions of National Importance (INIs), continues to function as a registered society, Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Replying to a question on the rationale for bringing in a new ISI Bill 2025, the minister stated that four review committees, including the 2021 Mashelkar Committee, documented structural deficiencies in ISI's governance model.

Unlike peer institutions such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), ISI operates under a society-based structure where a General Body of over 1,000 members, exercises control, he stated.

This dual framework has precluded institutional reform and has created governance constraints that cannot be resolved through statutory amendments, he pointed out.

"Comprehensive new legislation is, therefore, essential to restructure ISI as a body corporate with statutory authorities and clear accountability mechanisms, aligning it with peer institutions rather than modifying the existing society model," the minister said.

The current large size 33-member elected Council is structurally dysfunctional with 17 internal representatives and internal interests dominate decision-making, he noted.

The Council's size, composition, and election-based selection create gridlock, enabling minority groups to block decisions, hampering institutional responsiveness, the minister told the House.

The proposed 11-member Board of Governors with balanced internal and external representation addresses these deficiencies, he stated.

This leaner structure line up with comparable INIs, enhances decision-making efficiency, and maintains institutional voice without sacrificing governance effectiveness, he noted.

The Bill establishes statutory authorities -- the visitor, board of governors, academic council, director, and registrar -- with clearly defined roles, he stated.

The Board of Governors in the draft Bill, comprising 11 members with balanced internal and external representation, provides a lean and empowered body suited for effective governance, focused deliberation, strategic decision- making and timely institutional action, he stated.

Accountability is strengthened through visitor review, board oversight of planning, and mandatory annual performance and financial reporting by the director, he told the House.

These mechanisms address governance gaps identified by successive review committees, he told the House.

Additionally, he stated that the autonomy of the Centre is enhanced through formal recognition and delegation of administrative, financial, and academic authority to respective management councils, enabling independent functioning while maintaining central accountability. PTI KKS TRB