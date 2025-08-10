New milk processing plants to be set up at Nahan, Nalagarh, Mohal, Rohru: CM

Shimla, Aug 10 (PTI) To strengthen the rural economy and modernise the dairy structure, the Himachal Pradesh government has approved the establishment of new milk processing plants at Nahan, Nalagarh, Mohal, and Rohru, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

Additionally, a milk chilling centre at Jalari in Hamirpur and a bulk milk cooler at Jhalera (Una) will also be set up, he added.

He said that over 90 per cent of the state's population resides in rural areas and is engaged in farming, making dairy development a key priority.

"The establishment of new plants will increase milk collection, ensure fair returns to farmers and improve the quality standards of milk procurement," the chief minister stated.

"To enhance operational efficiency and ensure transparency, the Himachal Pradesh Milk Federation (Milkfed) will soon roll out an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. This digital platform will allow farmers to access essential information directly on their mobile phones, including real-time updates on milk collection, payment status, quality test results and procurement rates.

"By recording all transactions digitally, the ERP system will minimise manual errors and prevent manipulation. Farmers will be able to keep track of every litre of milk supplied and each payment received. Streamlined record-keeping will also speed up bill processing, enabling direct transfer of payments to farmers' bank accounts," he added.

He further said a state-of-the-art Milk Processing Plant at Dhagwar in Kangra district is also under construction.

"Once operational, it will produce curd, lassi, butter, ghee, paneer, flavoured milk, khoya and mozzarella cheese, benefitting the dairy farming community through fair and remunerative prices. The state government is committed to uplifting rural livelihoods through sustained investments in animal husbandry and dairy infrastructure," he said.