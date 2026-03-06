New PPP policy to attract private investment to accelerate infra development: Maharashtra CM

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday announced a new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy in the 2026-27 budget, aimed at attracting large-scale investment to accelerate infrastructure development in the state.

Presenting the budget in the legislative assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the finance portfolio, noted the policy is part of the government's broader vision of achieving the goal of a Viksit Maharashtra by 2047.

He maintained that along with public investment, large-scale private funding will be necessary to realise the state's long-term development goals.

"The Maharashtra PPP policy has been approved to mobilise private investment along with public investment to achieve the dream of Viksit Maharashtra-2047," the chief minister pointed out.

According to him, the policy is expected to provide impetus to the state's economy by infusing large-scale capital into infrastructure development. PTI MR RSY