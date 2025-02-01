New provision for importers, exporters to voluntarily declare material facts post-goods clearance

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a new provision for importers, exporters to voluntarily declare material facts after clearance of goods.

The Union Budget 2025-26 also sets a time limit of two years, extendable by a year, for finalising provisional assessment under Customs Act, she added.

The finance minster also said the PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana for developing Agri Districts Programme will cover 100 districts with low productivity.

The government will reduce basic customs duty to 5 pc from 30 pc on fish pasteurii, she added.