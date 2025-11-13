New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has released the draft Seeds Bill, 2025 for public consultation, inviting stakeholders to submit comments by December 11, according to a ministry statement.

The proposed legislation aims to replace the Seeds Act, 1966 and the Seeds (Control) Order, 1983, bringing seed regulation in line with contemporary agricultural and market requirements, the statement said.

Key objectives of the draft Bill include regulating seed quality, ensuring farmer access to affordable high-quality seeds, eliminating spurious products, liberalising seed imports for innovation, and protecting farmer rights through transparent supply chains.

The Bill proposes to decriminalise minor offences to ease compliance burden while retaining stringent penalties for serious violations, a move aligned with the government's ease of doing business initiative, the ministry said.

The draft and feedback format are available on the ministry's website at https://agriwelfare.gov.in. Submissions can be emailed to jsseeds-agri@gov.in in Word or PDF format.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had recently indicated that the ministry would introduce the new seed legislation during the Budget Session of Parliament.

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, which prepared the draft under the ministry's umbrella, has emphasised the need for stakeholder participation in shaping the final version of the Bill, the statement added.