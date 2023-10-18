New sources must be created to raise revenue collection in UP: Yodi Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said new sources should be created to increase revenue collection, and called for concrete efforts to meet the revenue collection target of Rs 2.62 lakh crore in FY24.

"There is immense potential in Uttar Pradesh. Manufacturing activities have also increased here due to planned efforts, and the state should get its benefit," Adityanath said.

"We should create new sources to increase revenue collection. Concrete efforts should be made to meet the revenue collection target of Rs 2.62 lakh crore in the current financial year," he said, according to a statement issued here.

The chief minister made the remarks while reviewing the status of non-tax revenue receipts in the current fiscal, in a high-level meeting at his official residence.

He was given details of the target of revenue collection and the receipts in GST, VAT, excise, stamp and registration, transport, land revenue and energy and also gave necessary directions to departmental officers.

"Due to planned efforts, the non-tax revenue collection of the state is continuously increasing. Till the second quarter of the current financial year, revenue of more than Rs 92,000 crore has been received through various means," officials told the CM as per the statement.

"In this, Rs 52,000 crore has been collected from GST/VAT, Rs 20,000 crore as excise tax, Rs 13,000 crore from stamp and registration and more than Rs 4,700 crore from transport," the CM was informed.

Adityanath said the situation can be called satisfactory.

"Every department has collected good revenue compared to the first two quarters last year. This is the amount collected from the public, which will be spent in the development of the state and in public welfare works," he said.

Stating that theft of revenue is a national loss, he said there is a need to increase vigilance to prevent GST evasion attempts.

"Collect solid information before conducting raids. Intelligence needs to be further improved. The officers/employees who play with the confidentiality and sanctity of the enforcement proceedings will be identified and strictest action will be taken against them," he said.

"There is a need to further increase... special disciplinary units and mobile force units. However, in recent times, their vigilance has resulted in effectively curbing tax evasion," he said.

Still, there is a need for comprehensive improvement in the working style, he said, asking officials to make maximum use of technology.

In the festive atmosphere, there is a possibility of people selling illegal liquor, he said, directing officials to deal with such elements strictly.

He said legal action should be taken against black marketeers who create artificial shortage of minerals.

Several policy steps have been taken by the state government to promote use of electric vehicles (EVs), he said.

By increasing public awareness, modes of transport like school buses, transport corporation buses, city buses should be encouraged for EVs, he added. PTI ABN TRB TRB