Newgen Software profit surges 59% to Rs 48 crore in Q2

New Delhi: Newgen Software Technologies on Tuesday said its net profit jumped 59 per cent year-on-year to Rs 48 crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal.

Advertisment

Newgen had reported a net profit of about Rs 30 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The company's revenue from operations also increased about 30 per cent to Rs 293 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 226 crore a year ago, the company said.

"We witnessed a strong Q2 performance with 30 pc YoY revenue growth and margin expansion compared to same quarter last year," Newgen Software Technologies Chairman & Managing Director Diwakar Nigam said.