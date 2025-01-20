Advertisment
Business

Newgen Software Technologies' Q3 profit rises 31% to Rs 89 cr

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Newgen Software Technologies Q3 Results

Representative image

New Delhi: Tech firm Newgen Software Technologies on Monday posted a 30.8 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 89 crore for the December quarter.

The Noida-headquartered firm reported a profit of Rs 68 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review came in at Rs 381 crore, a 17.7 per cent uptick from Rs 323.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, profit and revenue were up 27 per cent and 5.54 per cent, respectively.

"We witnessed strong growth in banking & financial services and government verticals during the quarter. We are also entrenching deeper in the insurance & healthcare verticals across markets," Diwakar Nigam, Chairman & Managing Director, Newgen Software Technologies, said.

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies settled at Rs 1,575 apiece on the BSE on Monday, 0.66 per cent lower than the previous close.

