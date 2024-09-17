News platform Way2News raises USD 14 mn in funding led by WestBridge Capital

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Hyperlocal news platform Way2News has raised USD 14 million (about Rs 117 crore) in a funding round led by WestBridge Capital to scale operations and strengthen brand presence.

The funding round also saw participation from venture capitalist Sashi Reddi.

"This investment is a step towards expanding our footprint into every household in South India, ensuring that all citizens can access timely and relevant news in their language. With this funding, we aim to scale our platform further, bringing more communities into the fold," its founder and CEO Raju Vanapala said.

Way2News has a strong presence in South Indian states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, a company statement said.

With the latest fund infusion, the company is set to build on this growth and focus on scaling its operations, enhancing its technology and further bolstering its presence in the South Indian market, it added.