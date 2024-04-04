NexGen Energia launches affordable electric two-wheeler at Rs 36,990

Noida, Apr 4 (PTI) Noida-based e-mobility company NexGen Energia on Thursday said it has launched an affordable electric two-wheeler with price starting at Rs 36,990.

The electric two-wheeler was unveiled by businessman-actor Suniel Shetty on Wednesday, the company said.

"The scooter starts from Rs 36,990 and is our most affordable two-wheeler yet. The launch marks an important step towards making electric vehicles (EVs) more accessible and affordable for the coming generation," NexGen Energia said.

NexGen Energia Chairman Piyush Dwivedi said the company's goal is to make electric vehicles a viable option for every Indian, ensuring a cleaner future for all.

The company aims to cross sales of more than Rs 500 crore this financial year, set up more than 500 dealers and distributors and create around 50,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the EV sector.

NGE e-Mobility is set to launch the world's most affordable four-wheeler in the next financial year, priced under Rs 5 lakh, it added.