Next round of FTA talks between India, UK this month

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The 13th round of negotiations between India and the UK for a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be held this month, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The twelfth round of negotiations took place from August 8-31.

It said Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for Business and Trade, UK, visited India for the meeting and met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

"They took stock of the FTA and agreed on ways to progress the negotiations," it said.