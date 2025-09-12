Nextgen Semiconductor plans to raise up to Rs 1,500 cr in 12 months

Ahmedabad, Sep 12 (PTI) Nextgen Semiconductors, which has announced to set up a chip facility in Gujarat, on Friday said it plans to raise around Rs 1,000-1,500 crore through equity and other instruments in the next 12 months.

Nextgen has announced to invest more than Rs 8,800 crore in phases to build India’s fully integrated Silicon (Si) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) power semiconductor platform in Dholera, Gujarat.

“The company plans to raise around Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 1,500 crore over the next 12 months via a mix of equity and structured instruments,” Nextgen said in a statement.

Nextgen aims to establish a ‘wafer-to-power electronics components’ ecosystem that will accelerate India’s self-reliance in critical semiconductor technologies for electric vehicles, renewable energy, data centres, and industrial electronics, the statement said.

It plans to build the platform with a phased investment of over Rs 8,800 crore, the company said.

Nextgen looks to start project work at Dholera by April 2026 and the facility will be commissioned in 15 months, it said further. The project has already secured land allocation at Dholera and is under review by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

The semiconductor manufacturing unit is promoted by global and Indian players that include IVP, a Malaysian semiconductor engineering company, Transworld, Myotic and a clutch of investors – Malvika Agarwal, Harsh Agarwal, Ayush Goel.

Nextgen has signed a definitive agreement with Hitachi Energy and its associates to bring global process expertise and market access to India.

“By combining world-class facility and capacity with a phased execution, we are positioning India not only as a consumer but as a global supplier of Si and SiC devices,” said Raja Manickam, Director at Nextgen. PTI IAS BAL