Nextracker India doubles contracted manufacturing capacity to 10 GW per annum

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Solar tracker and software solutions provider Nextracker India on Tuesday said that it has doubled its contracted manufacturing capacity to 10 GW per annum in India this fiscal compared to year ago in view of rising demand.

Talking to PTI Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextracker, said that the company has doubled its contracted manufacturing capacity to 10 GW per annum this fiscal from 5 GW in the 2022-23.

He further stated that now the company has 12 such facilities in the country, which were five a year ago.

Doubling the manufacturing capacity in the country is in line with the company's focus to provide advanced locally-sourced solar tracker technology solutions that optimise power generation as India steps up construction of new solar parks, a company statement said.

Rajeev Kashyap, Managing Director & Vice President, Nextracker India Private Ltd, told PTI that the company's 5 GW per annum manufacturing capacity till last fiscal year was mainly catering to Australia and US markets.

Now the capacity addition is done keeping in mind the rising demand in the country itself, he added.

India has set an ambitious target of having 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The company stated in the statement that aligned with the government's 'make in India' initiative, the Nextracker is producing its solar tracker systems with over 80 per cent domestic content for utility-scale power generation projects in India.

Nextracker's strong local presence is evident through its collaboration with eleven manufacturing suppliers with thirteen factories located across the country, and the creation of approximately 2,000 clean energy jobs, including over 200 Nextracker India employees.

Nasdaq-listed Nextracker is one of the leading providers of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. PTI KKS HVA