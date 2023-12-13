Nextracker surpasses milestone of catering to 10 GW solar projects in India, Middle East, Africa

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Solar tracking software solutions provider Nextracker on Wednesday said it has crossed the milestone of catering to projects of 10 GW capacity in India, the Middle East and Africa.

"Nextracker has surpassed a corporate milestone of 10 GW of smart solar trackers either operational or under fulfilment for projects located in the Middle East, Africa, and India," the company said in a statement.

The milestone was achieved this month and the time coincided with the United Nations Climate Change conference COP28 which was held in Dubai in the last two weeks, the company said.

Dan Shugar, Nextracker founder and CEO, said in the statement, "This is a region marked by a wide range of energy transition needs and opportunities, and we're proud to have reached this significant milestone." "We continue to invest in these markets with sales, engineering, and professional services teams to better serve our customers throughout the entire solar project lifecycle," Shugar stated.

With these markets representing an opportunity for utility-scale solar growth, Nextracker ramped up its manufacturing programme in the Middle East and India, engaging local partners to provide steel and critical components for its solar trackers, it said.

Nextracker is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used by solar projects. Its products enable solar panels to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. PTI KKS DR HVA