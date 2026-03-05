Nexus Select Mall Management settles allegations of REITs violation with Sebi

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Nexus Select Mall Management has settled allegations of flouting REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) norms with markets regulator Sebi after paying Rs 24.37 lakh settlement fee.

In its order on Wednesday, Sebi said Nexus Select Mall Management remitted the amount to settle the allegations of failing to maintain the required net worth and failing to inform the regulator about the change in the net worth.

After receipt of the settlement amount by Sebi, the adjudication proceedings initiated against the applicant vide SCN (show cause notice) dated June 11, 2025 is disposed of in terms of the Settlement Regulations, the order noted.

The regulator issued a Show Cause Notice to the applicant on June 11, 2025, for violating REIT Regulations. It was alleged that the applicant failed to maintain the required net worth and also failed to inform Sebi about the material change in net worth, violating REIT Regulations.

While adjudication proceedings were pending, the applicant proposed to settle the instant proceedings initiated against it, "without admitting or denying the facts and conclusions of law," through a settlement order and filed a settlement application with Sebi on July 10, 2025.

Sebi reviewed the proposal, after which Nexus Select Mall Management remitted the settlement amount of Rs 24.37 lakh. Consequently, Sebi disposed of proceedings initiated against the applicant.