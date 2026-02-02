Nexus Select Trust declares Rs 359 cr distribution to unitholders for Dec qtr

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Realty firm Nexus Select Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) backed by rented retail spaces, on Monday announced a distribution of Rs 358.60 crore to its unitholders for the quarter ended December 2025.

According to a regulatory filing, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 139.40 crore in the October-December period against Rs 114.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income also rose to Rs 691.93 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 531.08 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

The company's net operating income (NOI) rose 15 per cent to Rs 451.7 crore in the December quarter compared to Rs 392.5 crore a year ago.

Nexus Select Trust declared distributions of Rs 358.60 crore, or Rs 2.36 per unit, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The distributions are in the form of interest, dividend and repayment of SPV (special purpose vehicle) level debt.

Nexus Select Trust's portfolio comprises 19 retail real estate assets (shopping malls) with a gross leasable area of 10.7 million square feet spread across 15 cities. It also has three hotel assets (450 keys) and three office assets with a gross leasable area of 1.3 million square feet. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL