Nexus Select Trust Q2 NOI up 14pc to Rs 425 cr, to distribute Rs 333 cr to unitholders

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Nexus Select Trust on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent increase in its net operating income (NOI) to Rs 424.9 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal.

Its NOI stood at Rs 371.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The company declared distribution of Rs 333 crore (Rs 2.198 per unit), according to a regulatory filing.

Nexus Select Trust also said that Tuhin Parikh, Chairman and Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, has decided to step down as a director with effect from November 4, 2025.

Asheesh Mohta, the current Nexus director, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board, and Siddharth Nawal from Blackstone has been appointed as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent Director) on the board with effect from November 4, 2025.

Nawal is a principal in the Real Estate group at Blackstone India, the filing said.

Nexus Select Trust is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) backed by retail properties.

Its portfolio comprises 19 shopping malls with a gross leasable area of 10.6 million square feet spread across 15 cities in India, three hotel assets (450 keys) and three office assets with a gross leasable area of 1.3 million square feet. PTI MJH MJH SHW