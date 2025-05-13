Nexus Select Trust Q4 operating income up 7pc to Rs 447 cr

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Nexus Select Trust, a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) backed by retail properties, on Tuesday reported 7 per cent increase in net operating income to Rs 446.9 crore for the latest quarter ended March.

According to a regulatory filing, the company declared distribution of Rs 303 crore or Rs 2 per unit to unitholders for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 fiscal.

The cumulative distribution of unitholders for the full fiscal is Rs 1,265 crore.

Nexus Select Trust is India’s first publicly listed retail REIT.

Its portfolio comprises 19 shopping malls with a gross leasable area of 10.6 million square feet spread across 15 cities in India, three hotel assets (450 keys) and three office assets with a gross leasable area of 1.3 million square feet.