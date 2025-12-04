Nexus Venture Partners closes USD 700-mn fund for start-up investments in India, US

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners has closed Nexus Ventures VIII, a USD 700-million, or about Rs 6,300-crore, fund, which will be invested in start-ups based out of India and the US, the company said on Thursday.

The company's portfolio in India includes firms like Apollo, Zepto, Turtlemint, Delhivery, India Shelter, and Rapido.

"Nexus Venture Partners... announced the closing of Nexus Ventures VIII, a USD 700 million fund to back exceptional founders building AI, enterprise software, consumer and fintech startups at inception, seed, and Series A stages in India and the US," the company said in a statement.

Over the years, the firm has invested in more than 130 companies and achieved over 30 exits, including several IPOs, the statement said.

"Along with seminal enterprise AI startups in the US, Nexus is also investing in generational consumer, fintech, and AI companies in India, one of the world's fastest-growing economies, with accelerating digital consumption powered by advanced payments infrastructure, mobile adoption, and ubiquitous broadband," the statement said. PTI PRS TRB