NFCSF's newly elected board of directors meet Cooperation Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The newly elected board of directors of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) on Friday met Cooperation Minister Amit Shah here in the national capital.

The delegation was led by NFCSF's new president Harshvardhan Patil, the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, the minister gave clear directions to the federal body to assume a leading role in India's sugar sector.

Shah emphasised to aggressively proceed on installing multi-feed distillery to produce ethanol from maize and sugarcane. He also advised the federation to run the federation as a corporate body, the statement added.