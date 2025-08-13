NFRA, IICA launch 2nd course for audit committee members, independent directors

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) and the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) have jointly launched the second four-month course for audit committee members and independent directors.

The programme follows the success of the first "The Directors' certification programme for Audit Committee Members" held from January to May 2025, which saw participation from 79 individuals, the Corporate Affairs Ministry said in a release.

NFRA Chairperson Nitin Gupta said the joint initiative reflects a shared commitment to protect public interest and ensure that companies operate with transparency, accountability, and long-term sustainability.

Gupta pointed out that the independence of directors brings with it a responsibility to question without fear, to seek clarity without hesitation, and to act with integrity even in challenging circumstances.

The certification programme, part of an MoU signed between NFRA and IICA in October 2024, is designed to address the needs of independent directors such as specialised knowledge and practical skills, in areas such as financial statement interpretation, capital markets, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance.

The initiative also supports NFRA's mandate to promote awareness of accounting and auditing standards, audit quality, and related matters through education and training. PTI HG HG MR