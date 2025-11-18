NFRA to conduct webinars on accounting, auditing areas in next four months

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) In efforts to improve overall financial reporting quality, regulator NFRA will conduct a series of webinars in areas related to accounting and auditing matters over the next four months.

"The initiative supports enhancing the overall quality of the financial reporting ecosystem in India, comparable to global benchmarks," the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) said in a release on Tuesday.

Over the next four months, the watchdog plans to conduct webinars related to various areas, such as revenue recognition over a period of time and expected credit loss for the stakeholders.

The first webinar on 'Impairment of Assets under Ind AS 36' will be inaugurated by NFRA Chairperson Nitin Gupta on November 26.

"This tool of webinars is in continuation of NFRA's larger project to connect with and support the key stakeholders in the financial reporting supply chain by way of various types of outreach programmes, such as audit workshops, audit practice toolkits, auditor-audit committee interaction series," the release said. PTI RAM BAL BAL