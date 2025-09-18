NFRA to hold outreach programmes across cities to boost audit quality

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) on Thursday announced a series of outreach programmes across the country to deepen stakeholder engagement with audit professionals.

The campaign is aimed at enhancing audit quality and promoting sustainable audit practices for all sizes of audit firms.

The initiative, titled "Creating a Better Financial Reporting World", will kick off in Hyderabad on September 26, followed by Indore on October 6, with similar events planned in other cities later this year, NFRA said in a statement.

The Hyderabad session will be inaugurated by NFRA Chairperson Nitin Gupta and will involve participation from eminent professionals, and experts.

The workshop series will include technical sessions aimed at addressing practical challenges and qualitative aspects of audits, the regulator said.

According to NFRA, the outreach programmes are designed to gather stakeholder feedback, outline expectations, enhance technical knowledge and encourage adoption of best practices, especially in relation to public interest entity audits in the country.

The regulator said the new series builds on its past initiatives undertaken in 2024 in association with the Bombay Chartered Accountants Society and the Karnataka State Chartered Accountants Association.

Alongside the workshops, NFRA has also launched its first-ever "Audit Firms Survey 2025" aimed at addressing issues related to audit quality, and towards its role of supporting all audit practitioners effectively.

The insights will enable NFRA to further tailor its roles and responsibilities and enable constructive dialogue with all audit firms and audit practitioners.

NFRA remains committed to extending such collaborative efforts to more cities and invites stakeholders to request further outreach activities, the statement added.