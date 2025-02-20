NGEL, Bharat Light and Power come together to work in green hydrogen space

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) NTPC Green Energy and Bharat Light and Power have agreed to work jointly in green hydrogen space, an official statement said on Thursday.

State-owned NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) is the listed arm of power giant NTPC, while Bharat Light and Power is a private clean energy generation player.

The memorandum of understanding between NGEL and BLP aims "to jointly explore the off-take of green hydrogen and its derivatives from NGEL and its affiliates to third parties," NTPC said.

Opportunities for selling captured carbon or biogenic carbon from NGEL will also be in scope.

NGEL/or through its affiliates shall set up infrastructure required for functioning of the green hydrogen project including RE projects and regular operation under B-O-O mode (build own operate).