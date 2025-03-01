NGEL makes 300 MW Shambu ki Burj-2 solar project fully commercially operational

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday said NTPC Green Energy(NGEL) has made its 300 MW Shambu ki Burj-2 Solar PV Project fully operational with the beginning of electricity supply from the final capacity of 18.32 MW.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC group has reached 77,411.50 MW, a regulatory filing said.

Following the commissioning, the fourth and final 18.32 MW capacity of the 300 MW Shambu ki Burj-2 (Kolayat) Solar PV Project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, has been declared commercially operational effective from 00:00 hours on March 1, 2025, according to the filing.

The first part capacity of 150 MW, the second part capacity of 98.78 MW, and the third part capacity of 32.90 MW has already been declared commercially operational from 00:00 hours on September 29, 2022, 23:00 hours on September 30, 2024, and 00:00 hours on October 31, 2024, respectively. PTI KKS DR