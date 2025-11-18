NGT asks officials to stop pollution in Gujarat river, ensure sewage management compliance

Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Gujarat authorities to take urgent steps to prevent pollution in the Bhadar river, particularly in Rajkot district's Jetpur-Navagadh area, after untreated sewage and industrial effluents were found contaminating its water.

The directive was given by the NGT's Principal Bench in New Delhi on Monday.

In an order passed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava (chairperson) and Dr A Senthil Vel (Expert Member) on a plea that was transferred from a PIL filed before the Gujarat High Court, the NGT directed the Jetpur-Navagadh municipality to complete the remaining 30 per cent underground sewage network no later than the December 2, 2026 timeline.

It asked the civic body to ensure 100 per cent household connectivity to the sewage system, and take steps to prevent any untreated sewage or industrial discharge into stormwater drains or the river.

The tribunal also directed the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) to ensure the two common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) there (Jetpur-Navagadh) are operated only with valid consents and strictly prevent any effluent discharge into the river.

The GPCB must ensure that no industry, sewage treatment plant (STP), or CETP functions without consent to operate (CTO) approval or pollute the river or storm drains, and continue regular monitoring of drains, river stretches, and industries, it said in the order.

The NGT disposed of the matter after directing strict compliance with the pollution control measures and timelines.

The key findings of a joint committee's inspection revealed that domestic sewage from areas not yet connected to the Jetpur-Navagadh underground drainage system was flowing into drains leading to the Bhadar river, even though no industrial effluent was found entering the river during the latest assessment.

The panel had noted that 70 per cent of Jetpur's drainage network was underground, while the remaining 30 per cent was under-construction and scheduled to be completed by December 2026.

Gujarat resident Ramdev Sanjva filed a PIL on the river pollution issue in the High Court in 2018, which transferred the case to the NGT through a May 2019 order.

In the PIL, the applicant raised the issue of pollution of the river Bhadar on account of discharge of untreated sewage and industrial units in the Jetpur area. The petitioner also pointed to improper sewage treatment facility and inadequate capacity and non-functioning of two CETPs, respectively.

The applicant further alleged 50 per cent of the Primary Effluent Treatment Plant (PETP) installed by the industrial units were non-functional and claimed activities adopted by the facilities were resulting in pollution of the river.

The tribunal passed a detailed order in December 2019, directing the authorities to take action in accordance with the findings recorded in the CPCB report and file an action taken report, recover compensation for the damage caused, and initiate prosecution against the violators of law, including the CETP of the Jetpur Dyeing and Printing Association.

The order was challenged in the Supreme Court, which in a March 4, 2024 ruling, disposed of appeals and directed the NGT to take up the matters expeditiously. PTI KA RSY